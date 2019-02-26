New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
East Lawn Cemetery
58 River Street
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephania Santillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephania "Stella" Santillo


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephania "Stella" Santillo Obituary
Santillo , Stephania "Stella"
Stephania "Stella" Santillo, 99, of East Haven passed away February 24, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Santillo (2010) and her nephew, Paul Wisminiti, Jr. Stella is survived by her brother, Paul Wisminiti (Florence) of Rochester, NH. She is also survived by her niece, Kristy Simmons (Michael) of Clinton their children Michael (Meredith), Maribeth, Mollie and Marc, her nephew, Michael Wisminiti (Cheryl) of New Hampshire, their sons, Dillan and Ethan. She also leaves behind her step children Billy Santillo and Beverly Silver. Stella lived her 99 years in East Haven and leaves behind many friends and her congregation members.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. by the Minister Robert Murdock of East Shore Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in East Haven at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven (please meet at cemetery). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Stella Santillo.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now