Stephania "Stella" Santillo, 99, of East Haven passed away February 24, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Santillo (2010) and her nephew, Paul Wisminiti, Jr. Stella is survived by her brother, Paul Wisminiti (Florence) of Rochester, NH. She is also survived by her niece, Kristy Simmons (Michael) of Clinton their children Michael (Meredith), Maribeth, Mollie and Marc, her nephew, Michael Wisminiti (Cheryl) of New Hampshire, their sons, Dillan and Ethan. She also leaves behind her step children Billy Santillo and Beverly Silver. Stella lived her 99 years in East Haven and leaves behind many friends and her congregation members.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. by the Minister Robert Murdock of East Shore Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in East Haven at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven (please meet at cemetery). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Stella Santillo.

