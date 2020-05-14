Majchrzak, Stephanie S.
Stephanie Sophie Skut Majchrzak, 98, of North Branford, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully in her home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 with her granddaughter and family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Stanley Majchrzak. Stephanie was born in New Haven on October 3, 1921 a daughter of the late Jacob and Sophie Kaluzny Skut and was raised on the family farm in East Haven. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Children of Mary. In 1969, Stephanie and Stanley purchased a new home on Rimmon Road in North Haven and lived there happily for 33 years with their home becoming the hub of family gatherings, holiday dinners, countless games of pinochle, family football games and Easter egg hunts. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, traveling, long walks and maple walnut ice cream. Stephanie's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is the loving mother of Linda Majchrzak of New Hampshire, George Majchrzak and his wife Marybeth of Georgia and Stanley Majchrzak and his wife Betsy of Utah. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Boughton and her husband Edward with whom she resided, Todd Lowell, Jennifer Majchrzak, Christopher Majchrzak and his wife Amber, US Navy Commander Lauren Wachowicz and her husband Matthew and Elizabeth Majchrzak. Great-grandmother of US Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Edward III, Connor and Jonathan Boughton, Ella Ann, Christopher, Teddy and Benton Majchrzak, Frederick, George and Lilian Rose Wachowicz. Sister of Helen Garthwait and the late Rose Lewandoski, Florence Duda, John and Stanley Skut. Stephanie is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend JoAnn Kennedy.
A private funeral service was held with Stephanie's family. A Mass in St. Stanislaus Church and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Majchrzak at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Stephanie Sophie Skut Majchrzak, 98, of North Branford, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully in her home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 with her granddaughter and family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Stanley Majchrzak. Stephanie was born in New Haven on October 3, 1921 a daughter of the late Jacob and Sophie Kaluzny Skut and was raised on the family farm in East Haven. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Children of Mary. In 1969, Stephanie and Stanley purchased a new home on Rimmon Road in North Haven and lived there happily for 33 years with their home becoming the hub of family gatherings, holiday dinners, countless games of pinochle, family football games and Easter egg hunts. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, traveling, long walks and maple walnut ice cream. Stephanie's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is the loving mother of Linda Majchrzak of New Hampshire, George Majchrzak and his wife Marybeth of Georgia and Stanley Majchrzak and his wife Betsy of Utah. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie Boughton and her husband Edward with whom she resided, Todd Lowell, Jennifer Majchrzak, Christopher Majchrzak and his wife Amber, US Navy Commander Lauren Wachowicz and her husband Matthew and Elizabeth Majchrzak. Great-grandmother of US Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Edward III, Connor and Jonathan Boughton, Ella Ann, Christopher, Teddy and Benton Majchrzak, Frederick, George and Lilian Rose Wachowicz. Sister of Helen Garthwait and the late Rose Lewandoski, Florence Duda, John and Stanley Skut. Stephanie is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend JoAnn Kennedy.
A private funeral service was held with Stephanie's family. A Mass in St. Stanislaus Church and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Majchrzak at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.