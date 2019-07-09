New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
aint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Witteman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Theresa Witteman


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Theresa Witteman Obituary
Witteman, Stephanie Theresa
Stephanie Theresa Citak Witteman, 99, of Madison, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Madison House. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Witteman, Sr. for 67 years. Stephanie was born in Bondsville, MA on March 20, 1920 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna Miga Citak. She was member of the North Haven Senior Center for many years. Stephanie enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Florida, clamming, bike riding, playing shuffleboard, bocce and all outdoor activities. Her greatest joy was spending time and cooking for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Carol Summerfield, Kenneth (Kathryn) Witteman, Jr., Lynn (William) Bay and Linda (Thomas) Farace. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Stanley Citak, Josephine Chmlelowski, Lottie and Theodore Citak.
The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contribution may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now