Witteman, Stephanie Theresa

Stephanie Theresa Citak Witteman, 99, of Madison, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Madison House. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth C. Witteman, Sr. for 67 years. Stephanie was born in Bondsville, MA on March 20, 1920 and was the daughter of the late John and Anna Miga Citak. She was member of the North Haven Senior Center for many years. Stephanie enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Florida, clamming, bike riding, playing shuffleboard, bocce and all outdoor activities. Her greatest joy was spending time and cooking for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Carol Summerfield, Kenneth (Kathryn) Witteman, Jr., Lynn (William) Bay and Linda (Thomas) Farace. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Stanley Citak, Josephine Chmlelowski, Lottie and Theodore Citak.

The visiting hours will be Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contribution may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019