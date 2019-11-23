|
Ferraro, Stephen A.
Stephen A. Ferraro, age 57, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Jody (LaRusso) Ferraro entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in New Haven on April 1,1962, he was the son of the late Alexander Ferraro Jr. and Anna (Pepe) Ferraro of Hamden. Steve was a graduate of Hamden High School and earned a Bachelors' degree in Business from Albertus Magnus College. He was a facilities manager at Yale University for over 18 years before becoming a dog groomer and starting his own business, Clippity Do Dog Mobile Grooming. He was the vice president of NEPGP (New England Pet Grooming Professionals), a volunteer for Small Paws Rescue, and a veterinary technician for A Hand for A Paw. Steve was a history buff, an expert in politics, and could hold his own in any conversation. Steve had a great sense of humor and he was quite the cook, known for his spaghetti sauce. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved to play the guitar and classical guitar. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to Jody, his beloved wife of 13 years, survivors include three sisters, Sharon Nolan of Hamden, Kathy Delcavo and her husband Joseph of Clinton and Susan Marcell and her husband Raymond of East Haven as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Rd., Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.smallpawsrescue.org or to www.nepgp.com. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 24, 2019