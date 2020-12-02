1/1
Stephen Barry
{ "" }
BARRY, STEPHEN
Stephen V. Barry, 68, of North Haven passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Debbi Pellegrino Barry. Stephen was born in New Haven on October 26, 1952 and was the son of Elizabeth Depgen Barry and the late Alfred Barry. He served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. He had worked as a railroad mechanic for Amtrak and an Operating Engineer for Giordano Construction. Stephen was a lifetime member of the NRA, a pistol permit instructor, was a lifetime member of the Elm City Gun Club, was the head of the Elm City Junior Club and a member of the International Operating Engineers of America Local #478. Stephen enjoyed hunting, collecting coins, motorcycles, collecting many classic beer cans and guns, and shooting. Father of Stephen Barry (Dianna) and Tara Barry. Grandfather of Alexis Caruso-Barry, Gabriella Barry, Nicholas Barry, Darek Kremzar and Alessia Vazquez. Predeceased by his siblings Linda Esposito and Alfie Barry.
The visiting hours will be Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5th from 12:00 to 3:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service with full military honors will be conducted at 3:00 with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2020.
