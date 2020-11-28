1/
Stephen Cannon
1950 - 2020
Cannon, Stephen
Stephen Kevin Cannon of Derby passed away at age 70 on November 6, 2020. Steve was born on Feb. 1, 1950 to the late Robert and Virginia Cannon in Arlington, MA. He grew up in West Haven and resided in Derby at the time of his passing. He was an Electronics graduate of Eli Whitney Tech, and received his degree in electrical engineering from The University of New Haven. Electronics and electrical engineering were his passions from youth forward. He was an avid fisherman and "thinker". He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Robin, and his nieces and nephew Haley, Molly, and Colin.
Funeral Arrangements are private, in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Memories & Condolences
