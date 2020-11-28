Cannon, StephenStephen Kevin Cannon of Derby passed away at age 70 on November 6, 2020. Steve was born on Feb. 1, 1950 to the late Robert and Virginia Cannon in Arlington, MA. He grew up in West Haven and resided in Derby at the time of his passing. He was an Electronics graduate of Eli Whitney Tech, and received his degree in electrical engineering from The University of New Haven. Electronics and electrical engineering were his passions from youth forward. He was an avid fisherman and "thinker". He will be missed by his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Robin, and his nieces and nephew Haley, Molly, and Colin.Funeral Arrangements are private, in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave on online condolence, please visit our website at