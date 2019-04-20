Fricke, Stephen D.

Stephen D. Fricke, age 70, of Milford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Susan Fricke. Stephen was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 24, 1948 to the late Leonard and Alice (Downey) Fricke. He served his country faithfully for 11 years in the U.S. Air Force. After finishing his service, he worked as a Pressman in the printing industry for 36 years. Stephen was a train enthusiast, both model and full size. He was also involved in racing a model stock car for many several years and later going to classic cruises and car shows with his 1970 VW Beetle. He enjoyed watching Nascar and playing computer games. Stephen was a member of the American Legion of Milford Post 0196. He is survived by his brother-in-law Harry (Adele) Finer, two nieces Lori (Jimmy) Grant and Kara Rogers, three nephews, Leonard (Christine) Fricke, Jeffrey (Linda) Fricke, Timothy Fricke, five great-nephews, three-great nieces, one great-great-niece, Aunt Mary Downey, several cousins and his two cats Annie and Dorie. Steve was predeceased by one brother, William E. Fricke. The family would like to give thanks to the Veteran's Medical Center in West Haven and Yale New Haven Hospital for the special care given to Steve by his caregivers, nurses and doctors in the long and courageous battle he fought.

Family and Friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT Monday, April 22, from 5pm – 7 pm. A funeral service will follow with full Military Honors at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the – or the . To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit:

www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019