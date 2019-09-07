|
Esposito, Stephen
Stephen Esposito of Branford died peacefully at his home on September 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of Carla Trezza Esposito. Steve was born in Ne Haven on June 7, 1957 a son of Clement Esposito, Sr. and the late Florence Fiorillo Esposito. He worked as a clerk for the US Postal Service for 41 years, retiring 6 months ago. Steve was a kind and generous man. He listened to rock and roll music because "It's only rock and roll and he liked it!" Steve was the brother of Mark and Bruce Esposito and the late Clement Esposito, Jr. Brother-in-law of Kathy Esposito and Paul Trezza. Proud uncle of Christopher, Clement III, Craig (CJ), Bruce Jr. and Ashley Esposito and great-uncle to Damian Esposito. He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Joan and Paul Trezza.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Graveside services will be held Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019