DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
9 Eld St.
New Haven, CT
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
PNA Park
171 N. Plains Hwy
Wallingford, CT
Committal
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Ann St. Ext
Meriden, CT
Stephen H. Bzdyra

Stephen H. Bzdyra Obituary
Bzdyra, Stephen H
Bzdyra, Stephen H. – died October 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, son of the late Alexander and Teofila (Banas) Bzdyra, predeceased by nephew Zachary Bzdyra and sister Aleksandra Bzdyra, survived by sister Barbara Bzdyra and brother Frank Bzdyra, sister-in-law Donna Bzdyra, nephews Cazimir Bzdyra and companion Lee Dumas and Samuel Bzdyra and his wife Mary-Kate (Pomian) Bzdyra and their daughters Harper and Laurel. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St. New Haven, CT at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019. Committal to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann St. Ext., Meriden, CT. All are invited to gather after the committal at PNA Park at 171 N. Plains Hwy., Wallingford, CT. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 9, 2019
