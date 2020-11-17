Bartold, Stephen Henry
Stephen Henry Bartold, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He passed away peacefully at CT Hospice in Branford. Steve was born on October 21, 1935 in Jamaica, NY. He was the son of Stephen and Margaret Bartold.
Steve graduated from St. John's University in Queens, NY, as a nationally decorated track athlete in 1957. He then went on to St. Agnes High School in Rockville Center, NY, where he taught and started the track program.
In 1962 Steve married his wife, Nancy, and returned to St. John's University as one of the youngest Head Track Coachs in the US. While remaining there for almost 20 years, Steve poured his heart and soul into his athletes, some of whom became All Americans and US Olympians. Continuing his love and passion for track and his athletes, Steve moved on to became the Men's Track Coach at Yale University in 1980 where he continued to develop numerous champions. As a result of his hard work and dedication, his college coaching career of almost 40 years was equally decorated. Steve coached several USA International teams that competed in Europe, Russia and Cuba.
Upon retiring, Steve continued his involvement in the track and field world. He also loved being on the sidelines watching his grandchildren play sports, spending time with family and making his way around golf courses. Steve was an avid golfer who poured the same passion he had for his student athletes into the Clinton Country Club and friends in the "Wing Ding."
Steve is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; daughter Diane and son-in-law Gary Knepple; son Greg and daughter-in-law Susan Bartold; daughter Alison and son-in-law Tony Bellofatto, along with seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Alison, Elizabeth, Gregory, Zachary, Grace and Nicholas.
We will always remember all the lives Steve touched and the high respect he was given. Most of all, Coach/Daddy B will continue to be remembered for his wisdom and passion for the sport, spirited comments and "gravelly voice" echoing across the track pushing his athletes to levels he knew were achievable.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small immediate family service will be held in honor of Steve. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we request any donations in Steve's name be made to apdaparkinson.org
or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405.