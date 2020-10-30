Drotar, Stephen J.
Stephen J. Drotar, 82, of Milford, formerly of Orange, beloved husband of Shelia Drotar, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Stephen was born in Bridgeport, CT on January 17, 1938 to the late Stephen and Helen Kuchan Drotar.
Stephen was a passionate Duck Pin Bowler who is featured in their Connecticut Hall of Fame. He was an avid Yankee and UCONN basketball fan and loved playing Texas Hold'em at the casino. Stephen worked as a concrete mixer driver for Beard Concrete before owning his own trucking business for many years.
In addition to his wife, Shelia, Stephen leaves behind his son, Michael Drotar and his wife Marie of Branford and granddaughter, Samantha Drotar of New Britain. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen M. Drotar. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Milford Hospital ICU for their warm and compassionate care.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 71 River St., Milford, CT. Interment will take place at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.