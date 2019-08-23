|
|
Greenberg, Stephen Lee
Stephen Lee Greenberg of Fremont, California passed away at the age of 58 after a courageous three year battle with cancer. He was born in New Haven, CT on February 28, 1961, graduated from Amity High School, and moved to California when he was nineteen years old. Stephen was an incredible son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His childhood friends nicknamed his "Bomber". He had a great sense of humor, could fix anything, was knowledgeable about seemingly everything, always traveled home for the holidays, and worked in sales in California for thirty years. He loved coming back east to go with friends and family to Modern Pizza, which was also his dad's favorite.
He is survived by his mother Della Greenberg (Orange, CT), sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Victor Nuovo (Bernardston, MA), and brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Susan Greenberg (Cheshire, CT). He loved to spoil and spend time with his nieces and nephew Lucia and Leo Nuovo, and Sarah Greenberg. Stephen was Sarah's godfather and they adored each other, always having special adventures together at amusement parks, aquariums, trips to New York City and beyond. He had a lifelong friendship with his childhood neighbor growing up who remained his best friend throughout his life, Ross Cotjantle. Stephen had a special bond with his cousin Ron Cutler and his Aunt, Dorina Cutler (Stockton, CA). He was predeceased by his father, Seymour Greenberg.
We would like to thank Dr. Sharma and her staff along with the caring nurses and staff and at the Fremont Health Care Center. Stephen loved the California weather, the terrain, the food, the San Francisco Giants, and the Golden State Warriors... Memorial contributions can be made to the Sierra Club, go to sierraclub.org for more information or National Headquarters, 2101 Webster St. Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 24, 2019