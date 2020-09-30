1/1
Stephen P. Boyle
1940 - 2020
Boyle, Stephen P.
Stephen P. Boyle, 80, of Tenants Harbor, ME and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Orange, CT and Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Dr. Margorie L. Engel, son of the late James and Gertrude (Meyer) Boyle, he attended Amity High School in Woodbridge, Juniata College, PA and the University of Connecticut.
Devoted father to Wendy (John) McGeehan of Philadelphia, Hollie (Will) Schwartz of Chevy Chase, MD, Sharon Beth (Dennis) Casey of Virginia Beach, Candace Boyle (Matt Whalen) of Hamden and Jenny (Alex) Ryer of Winchester, MA, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his former wife, Lorraine Sampara Boyle.
Steve served as Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Trust Department at Citytrust bank in Bridgeport, CT and later as Managing Director of Fiduciary and Investment Services at Choate Hall and Stewart, LLP., Boston.
A private memorial service will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Steve's name:The University of Arizona Women's Basketball program, 1 National Championship Drive, PO Box 210096, Tucson, Arizona 85721 or https://give.uafoundation.org/womens-basketball

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 24, 2020
I am very sorry to hear about Steve's passing. I worked for Steve for almost 20 years and always appreciated his leadership. He will be missed.
Peter Quigley
Coworker
