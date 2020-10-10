1/1
Stephen Perrone
1944 - 2020
Perrone, Stephen
Stephen Perrone and his twin brother were born on New Years Eve 1944-75 years ago to a surprised mother and a father serving overseas in the US Army Air Force. This surprise was the start of many for Steve's life. The young family moved to West Haven. Thus, began Steve's love of the water, boating and diving.
Stephen attended the University of New Haven and majored in Mechanical Engineering; he applied this talent to the development and construction of water treatment plants nationally and internationally. He retired as president of Aqualogic, Inc. in North Haven.
Stephen and his wife Kathryn reared their two sons John and Jason in West Haven. Steve was predeceased by Kathryn however continued their Thanksgiving tradition of inviting family and friends to their table, which hosted at least thirty guests.
Steve was a loving father, grandfather and devoted family man who loved to cook and care for the lawn. This quality combined with his talent of repairing everything and building anything-additions, bathrooms, garages garnered Steve a place in everyone's heart.
Steve's devotion extended to the US Coast Guard Auxiliary where he served in numerous roles during his thirty-one-year membership. He was a former Auxiliary Commander and the flotillas finance officer and director of public education.
Stephen was delighted to include Mimi Wright and her daughter Catherine Maher into his life and heart five years ago. Steve and Mimi traveled together and treasured one another. Catherine was "like a daughter to him".
Steve is survived by his beloved sons Jason (Amy) and John (Michael) and his wonderful grandchildren Michael and Kathryn (Katie).
In accordance with Steve's wishes, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the US Coast Guard Auxilliary Flotilla 24-03, 1 Helwig Street Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online message for the Perrone family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
