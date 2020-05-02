Ronai, StephenStephen E. Ronai, 83 of North Haven, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long illness. Steve was a resident of North Haven since 1985 with his wife, the noted artist, Natalie Melbardis Ronai, whom he married in 1974 and to whom he had been devoted throughout their long married life together. At the time of his death Steve's professional career as a recognized health care lawyer and health care regulatory specialist had evolved into an advisory counsel relationship with Murtha Cullina LLP, a regional law firm where Steve served as a partner and where for 20 years he provided leadership as Chairman of the Health Care Department and as a mentor to many of the Health Care lawyers that served provider clients through the firm. Steve was born in Szikso, Hungary in 1936, and he and his late mother, Ilona, emigrated to the United States in 1941 to build upon Steve's father Joseph's courageous and life-saving decision in 1939 to escape the Hungarian support of the Nazi's Holocaust to enable his family to draw upon America's freedom as the foundation for their new life together. Steve adhered faithfully to his parents' patriotism and adopted their faith that opportunities in a free America to obtain a good education could be the pathway to the realization of the American dream. Steve's admission to the Bronx High School of Science, to Columbia College of Columbia University, and to the Yale Law School were instrumental steps that exhibited the benefits of Steve's parents' encouragement and support for his educational achievements.Steve's education led to a legal career that reflected his recognition as a nationally recognized expert in a broad range of Health Care Industry provider legal issues. Murtha Cullina's large complement of health care clients came to rely on Steve's knowledge, experience and practical approach to Hospital, Nursing Home and Physician Organization regulatory problems that arose out of provider restrictive encounters with State and Federal enforcement authorities. Steve's experience and expertise led to his annual listing since 1992 in the Best Lawyers in America publication. His reputation for thoughtful analysis and careful advice led to his election and appointment to numerous leadership positions in Health Care provider organizations and Health Care educational institutions, i.e. as a Fellow of the American Health Lawyers Association, a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Hospital Association, as General Counsel to the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, Inc. (the State's Nursing Home membership Association) and he also served as an Adjunct Professor at the Quinnipiac University School of Law where he regularly taught a course in The Regulation of the Health Care Industry.Steve's dedication to his profession and to the Murtha Cullina LLP law firm did not diminish Steve's devotion to his wife Natalie Melbardis, whose artistic talent and her love of her home and her beautiful garden provided him with the bucolic atmosphere that he treasured and appreciated and for which he was always grateful. In addition to Natalie, Steve is survived by his sister, Amy Kuperblum (Joseph); his niece Erika of Ardsley, New York; and by his two sons Peter J. Ronai (Margot Leoni) of Milford, CT and James G. Ronai (Susan Sloan) of Orange, CT; and his three grandchildren Matthew James, Brian John and Lauren Elizabeth.A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bronx High School of Science Alumni Association. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit: