MIRABELLA, STEPHEN W.
Stephen William Mirabella, 88, of Northford passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Valerie Fasano Mirabella. Steve was born in New Haven on September 22, 1932 and was the son of the late Stephen and Margaret Cappella Mirabella. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. Steve earned an associate degree from Quinnipiac University and had worked as an executive in the banking industry for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Amity Club. Father of Stephen S. (Maria) Mirabella, Mary Gambardella, Mark, Vincent, Angela, Margaret and Felicia Mirabella. Brother of Marjorie Hoffman and the late Francis and Louis Mirabella. Also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive, Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457. www.northhavenfuneral.com