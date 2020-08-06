1/1
Sterling Timmone
Timmone, Sterling
Sterling Taylor Timmone departed this world early Tuesday morning.
While his time with us was cut short, he left an indelible mark on his family and friends. He will be forever be remembered for his generous spirit, boisterous personality, infectious smile, and caring heart.
Words cannot express the depth of this loss or the impact he had on those around him.
Sterling is survived by his father Robert, his mother Donna, his brother Brandon, and his daughter, Neriah.
May he find eternal peace in His home and smile upon the world forevermore.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2020.
