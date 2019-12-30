|
Esposito, Steven C.
Steven C. Esposito of Guilford died unexpectedly on December 28, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving and devoted husband of 23 years to David A. Kelley. Steven was born in New Haven on November 18, 1956 a son of Rosemarie Gogliettino Esposito and the late Carmen Esposito. He was a 1973 graduate of Wilbur Cross High School. He had lived and worked in California for several years prior to returning to Connecticut in 1995. Steven worked as a printer at Orchard Printing on State Street and more recently in the printing department of the New Haven Register. He loved to travel, was a great cook, had a unique sense of humor and was very dedicated to his family. Steven is the brother of Sharon Esberg, Frank Gianelli and the late Anthony and Richard Gianelli. Uncle of Anthony and Gabriel Gianelli, Paul and Sheila Esberg, Aidan, Kelley and Anna Webster. He loved animals especially his dog Molly, who was a rescue as were his deceased pets Rusty and Lucky.
Visiting hours will be Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church 29 Wooster Place Friday morning at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, www.give.cthumane.org . Share a memory and sign Steven's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020