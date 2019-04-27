Heilman, Steven Christopher

Steven Christopher Heilman, 60, passed unexpectedly on April 23, 2019 at Montowese Health and Rehab in North Haven.

Chris was born in Meriden, on January 23, 1959 to Frank and Ruby (Harrison) Heilman of Wallingford.He graduated from H.C. Wilcox Technical School in 1977, where he learned the art of printing. He began his apprenticeship at the age of 17, at R. Frank Printing of Wallingford, which ultimately came to him owning his own company- Creative Press (or as he would say "create a mess").When not working or spending time with his family, you could always find him on his motorcycle. He was also a lifetime member of the North East Chevy/GMC Truck Club. Chris will be remembered as a loving and caring son, brother, father and friend.In addition to his mother, he is survived by the mother of his children, Laurice Doucette, daughters Danielle and Nicole, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Nikki, and grandson, Logan Christopher. He also leaves behind his siblings, Mary Connelly and husband Ed Sawicki, Cheryl, Gene, and nephews Doug Jr. and Rob Connelly. Chris was predeceased by his father.As a family, we would like to send a huge thank you to all the employees at Montowese Health and Rehab for exceptional care during his stay.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Walllingford. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial at In Memoriam Cemetery will be on Thursday, May 2nd at 11:00 a.m. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019