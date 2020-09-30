1/1
Steven Curtis Kroop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kroop, Steven Curtis
Steven Curtis Kroop, 61, passed on Sunday evening Sept. 27th, 2020 from complications of Glioblastoma. He owned a successful Mortgage company for many years. He will be going to a better place with luxury cars, Gourmet food, poker tables, guns and of course beautiful women! He was a true warrior, battled Glioblastoma for 9 years when only given 18 months to live. He was born on July 19, 1959, to the late David and Harriet Kroop and his late brother Larry Kroop. He leaves behind his daughter, Jenna Rodriguez, son-in-law Alex Rodriguez, his granddaughter Joliany Sanchez along with his twin sisters Anne Kroop and Ilene Kroop. And we don't want to leave out Cousin Joy Cohen who was a big sister to him! His larger than life personality will be missed immensely!
A PRIVATE Graveside service will be held. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT.06519. To view a live Stream of the Service, to sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved