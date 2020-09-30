Kroop, Steven CurtisSteven Curtis Kroop, 61, passed on Sunday evening Sept. 27th, 2020 from complications of Glioblastoma. He owned a successful Mortgage company for many years. He will be going to a better place with luxury cars, Gourmet food, poker tables, guns and of course beautiful women! He was a true warrior, battled Glioblastoma for 9 years when only given 18 months to live. He was born on July 19, 1959, to the late David and Harriet Kroop and his late brother Larry Kroop. He leaves behind his daughter, Jenna Rodriguez, son-in-law Alex Rodriguez, his granddaughter Joliany Sanchez along with his twin sisters Anne Kroop and Ilene Kroop. And we don't want to leave out Cousin Joy Cohen who was a big sister to him! His larger than life personality will be missed immensely!A PRIVATE Graveside service will be held. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale, 35 Park St., New Haven, CT.06519. To view a live Stream of the Service, to sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.