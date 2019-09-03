|
Potter, Steven Dwight
Steven Dwight Potter, 52, of Guilford, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Yale–New Haven Hospital after a courageous battle with Head and Neck Cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21 from 3-6 p.m. at the Potter home, 125 North Mill Circle, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Closer To Free Fund, Smilow Cancer Hospital At Yale-New Haven, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. For full obituary, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019