New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Dwight Potter


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Dwight Potter Obituary
Potter, Steven Dwight
Steven Dwight Potter, 52, of Guilford, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Yale–New Haven Hospital after a courageous battle with Head and Neck Cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21 from 3-6 p.m. at the Potter home, 125 North Mill Circle, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Closer To Free Fund, Smilow Cancer Hospital At Yale-New Haven, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979. For full obituary, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now