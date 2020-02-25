|
|
Brennan, Steven J.
Steven J. Brennan, age 51, of West Haven passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 23, 2020. He was born in New Haven on November 12, 1968 to the late Lucille Wood. He was the beloved father of Devin Vitale and grandfather to Lilly Brooke Vitale of Hartford. He is survived by his loving wife Janel Miller, and brother Jack Brennan of New Haven, sister Debbie Brennan of Key West, FL, and late brother Mark Brennan, and his nieces, Elizabeth Stubbe, Taylor Brennan, Alycia Brennan and one nephew, Tyler Brennan Steve worked in flooring for the past 30 years. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He loved being with friends, boating and playing guitar. Most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Lilly Brooke. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, March 1, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020