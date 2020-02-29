|
Dadio, Sr., Steven J.
Steven J. Dadio, Sr. of Wellington, FL, formerly of Hamden and Northford, CT passed away peacefully at home after a short period of declining health. Steve was born and raised on the family farm in Hamden and, together with his wife Barbara, raised their children in Hamden. Farming never left his blood and Steve could often be found, well into his eighth decade, nurturing seedlings and tending to his ever-expanding garden. Steve instilled in his children and grandchildren the value of a good education and the sense of pride that accompanies a job well done. He was a man of simple pleasures who enjoyed the great love and respect of his family. Beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Pantalone), devoted dad to Diane Perrone, Steven Jr. (Gail), Susan Mitrano (Ray) and son-in-law Ken Perrone. Much loved Pop-Pop to Austin (Annie) Dadio, Rachael (Max) Toth, Casey Dadio, Hillary Perrone, Dan Garfield and Julia Mitrano. He is survived by his sister, Theresa "Dolly" (Mark) Scavino of Hamden and was predeceased by his brother Gabriel "Sonny" and two sisters, Kathleen and Elizabeth Dadio.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Steve's life by gathering for visiting hours at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, March 6 at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, online or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020