Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Steven J. Gorenberg


1965 - 2019
Steven J. Gorenberg Obituary
Gorenberg, Steven J.
Steven J. Gorenberg, 54, passed away on September 10, at his home in Los Angeles, CA. Steven was born in New Haven on September 7, 1965 and is the son of Roda (Kaufman) Gorenberg and the Late Bernard Gorenberg. Brother of Mark (Cathrin) Gorenberg and Carl (Kathy) Gorenberg. Beloved uncle of Rita and Dylan.
Funeral services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, CT on Thursday morning, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, CT. Shiva will be Private. Memorial Contributions may be sent to A . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
