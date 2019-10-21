Home

Steven Jay Polansky

Steven Jay Polansky Obituary
Polansky, Steven Jay
Steven Jay Polansky, 63, of Milford, CT, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, due to a sudden injury. Born October 4, 1956 to Helaine and Leonard, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Steve grew up surrounded by loving family and friends. They were always at the forefront of his life. He obtained his degree in communications from UMass Amherst where he met Diane, his beloved wife of 29 years. For the past 30 years, he spent his career in the banking industry, while also enjoying his passion as a professional photographer.
Steve was a Bruce Springsteen "fanatic", attending dozens of concerts throughout the years. He loved to be in the kitchen cooking and adored all of his pets…even the cats.
A dear husband to Diane, he was a dedicated father to Rachael and Lauren, younger brother to Karen and Gail, "Uncle Huggy" to nieces and nephews and a caring friend to all.
Services to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Wednesday, October 23 at 11 a.m. at B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. As he was a passionate animal lover, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2019
