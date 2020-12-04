Coe Jr., Stewart M.

Stewart M Coe, Jr., 84, died peacefully at his home, on December 1 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence Coe and his children Charles Snow, Lori Boughton and James Coe. Stewart served his country in the Army. He worked as a Long Shoreman for the New Haven Terminal and as a Foreman at G & O Manufacturing. He is survived by his son, Michael Coe and his wife Deborah and his 7 grandkids, Kady and Kelly Boughton, Michael, Daniel, Ethan, Adam and Benjamin Coe. Memorial contributions can be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.



