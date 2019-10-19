New Haven Register Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church
305 Saint Ronan St
New Haven, CT
Stina J. Neal


1924 - 2019
Stina J. Neal Obituary
Neal, Stina J.
Stina J. Neal, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Cheshire on October 18, 2019. Born in Frandefors, Dalsland, Sweden on March 8, 1924 to the late Carl and Olga Larson Josephson. Stina was predeceased by her husband, Elmer E. Neal, Jr., in 1980, and her daughter, Elizabeth E. Neal, this past August. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Laura Richter of Cheshire; grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Napp of Wolcott, Meredith (David) Natzel of Plantsville, and Jonathan (Sherri) Richter of Plantsville; great-grandchildren, Evan and Ella Napp, Hayley and Joseph Richter, and Griffin Natzel; several nieces, and one nephew.
Stina and her family settled in New Haven from Sweden in 1927. Stina was a 1942 graduate of Hillhouse High School, where she met her husband Elmer. She attended the Junior College of Commerce in New Haven before marrying Elmer in 1946. They moved to Hamden in 1952, where she lived before moving to Cheshire in 2005. Stina enjoyed her many years by caring for her family, baking her famous Swedish coffee breads, entertaining friends and family, and most recently doting on her great-grandchildren. Stina was also a lifelong member of Bethesda Lutheran Church, where she was currently the oldest living member, which she was extremely proud of.
Friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, October 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. The celebration of her life will continue at her Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in Bethesda Lutheran Church, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, followed by her burial in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bethesda Lutheran Church. To send condolences to her family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
