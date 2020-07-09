1/
Stuart Diamond
Diamond, Stuart
Stuart Diamond was born in New Haven on May 9th, 1947 to Annette and William Diamond. He graduated from Hillhouse High School and briefly attended Southern Connecticut State University. He is survived by his sister Carol Leiwant, his brother-in-law Charles, nephews Zachary and Benjamin, niece Molly and cousins.
A graveside funeral will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Alling Street, Hamden, Monday, July 13th at 1:30 p.m. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
