|
|
Briggs, Stuart Gordon
Stuart Gordon Briggs, age 70 of East Haven, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Touchpoints in Farmington. Beloved husband of Suzanne (Sachse) Briggs. He was born in New Haven on August 19, 1949 to May Briggs of Branford and the late Gordon Briggs. Stuart was raised in Branford and worked for over 30 years at Echlin Automotive Controls in Branford as a Forklift operator. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, but most of all he enjoyed Nascar Racing. Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Sara Briggs of Fairfield, and his grandson Travis. Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, at 2 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 4, 2019