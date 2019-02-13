Boynton, Sue Ann

Sue Ann Boynton, age 74, of Seymour, entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Shady Knoll Health Center in Seymour. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on December 25, 1944, daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Holmes Boynton. Sue Ann was a lifelong Michigan resident prior to moving to Seymour. She has a degree in Associate of Arts from Stephens College in MO. and a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University in MI. Sue Ann worked as a Senior Engineering Administrator for United Technologies - Auto Supplier in MI and then Lear Corp. as Sales Coordinator/Sales Administrator also in MI.

She was always interested in fashion and had become an accomplished sewer, making clothes for herself and others. Sue Ann also enjoyed swimming and skiing. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends but will remain forever in our hearts.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving sister Lynda Boynton. Sue Ann was predeceased by her brother Jeffry Boynton.

A Memorial Service for Sue Ann will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour. All other services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue Ann's memory to Shady Knoll Health Center or to Athena Home Health and Hospice or to a .

To light a virtual candle or to leave condolences online www.millerwardfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2019