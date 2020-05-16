Belanger, SueSue F. Belanger June 7, 1951 - May 8, 2020. On May 8, 2020, Sue died of complications from ALS. She was raised in Manhattan and worked in the decorating industry, and then was the receptionist for the president of Random House Publishing for 5 years. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Kent Belanger of CT. They moved to CT, and in 1988, they bought a David's Cookies franchise on Broadway in New Haven which they expanded into a popular 55 seat eatery/hangout which they renamed Bensons. Susie, did all of the cooking. In 1996, Broadway was restructured, and the Bensons location was razed and replaced by a more upscale business. Sue and Kent then moved to Manhattan in 2001. Susie was home again. They lived there until 2018, when they moved back to downtown New Haven. Sue will be missed by many. She is survived by her beloved uncle Dulaney (Wendy) Glen, and their special 7 children; wonderful aunt Ackerly of Fairfield and her 4 children; kind stepmother, Marianne Farme and a brother Rudy Farmer and his 2 daughters of Burlington, VT; a caring sister, MaryJay (Jay) Mullowney and their 2 daughters; and a brother Peter Farmer of FL; sister-in-law Margie Belanger of FL; and brother-in-law, Bart Belanger of West Haven, and his son Ty Thompson. A special thanks goes to the staff of the Taft Apartments for making Sue's last years enjoyable while there.Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Belanger family, please visit,