Palange, Susan A.
Susan Ann Fratantonio Palange, 63, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Rick W. Birkett. Susan was born in New Haven on January 29, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Rocco Fratantonio and Gloria Elietti. Before her retirement she was a realtor for 30 years and worked for the former Beasley Realtors which later became Prudential CT. Susan, an artistic and free spirit was a gifted poet and avid reader. She was a passionate and creative jewelry maker and animal lover. Mother of Rochelle King (Nathaniel); sister of Diane Zarra (Ralph) and the late Virginia Romano; aunt of Maryrose Romano, John Romano (Amy), Rocco Romano, Anthony Zarra (Mary An), Dianna Moore (Clayton) and Rodney Zarra (Katherine). The visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020