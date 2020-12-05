D'Ambrosio, Susan (Allen), Adele

Susan Adele (Allen) D'Ambrosio passed away peacefully at home in Milford, CT on April 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 6, 1930 in Modesto, CA to Guy and Ruth (Williams) Allen. Susan grew up in Patterson, CA, and in 1950 earned an Associate Degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri where she met her husband Robert, to whom she was married for 59 years. In 1971 she proudly earned a BA from SUNY Binghamton, Binghamton, NY. Robert and Susan lived in TX, England, NY, and CT, but CA forever remained in her heart. Susan passionately taught Middle East history and culture in Vestal, NY where she was beloved by the students. Throughout life she was active in her community, often holding positions in the PTA, LWV, GE Wives Club, DAR, Milford Hospital Auxiliary, Milford Volunteer (30+ years), Milford Walkers, Bridge Group, and several genealogical societies.

Susan lived her life with style, grace, and kindness. She had an insatiable curiosity and thirst for knowledge, along with a deep appreciation of nature and animals. She was a lifelong lover of the opera and symphony and she and Robert were avid domestic and world travelers. Susan was a serious, in depth genealogical researcher and writer who gave her family the loving, extraordinary gift of family history and stories.

Susan is survived by her daughter Terri (husband Wayne Mattheson) D'Ambrosio, daughter-in-law Beth (Paul) Taylert, sister-in-law Bette Shutt, grandchildren Kurt (Roberta) D'Ambrosio, Anita (Derek) Joncas, Kristy (Matthew) Surace, Brandon (fiancé Casey McCallister) Elvidge, Kira Mattheson, 15 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews Robert, Barbara, John, Kristen and their families. She was predeceased by husband Robert in 2009, son Steven in 2015, brother Roger in 1980, and niece Tracey Allen in 1994.

Susan is cherished and missed by family and friends near and far. Burial will take place in NY when travel becomes safe. Donations in her memory may be made to The Environmental Defense Fund.



