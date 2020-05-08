Lessler, Susan Ann

Susan Ann Lessler, born August 14, 1935, passed away around April 24, 2020 at her residence in Los Angeles, California.

She is survived by multiple nieces and nephews and one sister, Palma Ruggiero, whom she dearly loved. Susan was a brilliant and creative person whose wit and vibrant conversation was a gift. Her careers spanned many years as a Guilford High School art teacher, case worker and executive assistant in Los Angeles.

An avid reader and lover of literature, opera, jazz and the Beatles made her a dynamic and superb discussionist.

Our thanks go out to her helpful neighbor, Natalia, and neice Misty Thomas who worked tirelessly after her death.

"Therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee." (John Donne)



