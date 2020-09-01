Susan Babbitz

Babbitz, SusanOur beloved Susan D. Babbitz passed away in the early morning hours of August 29, 2020. She was born in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on September 12, 1944, to high school sweethearts Bert and Joan (Skidmore) Detwiler. As their family grew they settled in Frederick, Maryland, which Susan often spoke of fondly. Growing up in the 1950s with her older brother Barry and younger sister Marcia, she loved Girl Scouts, cheerleading, Elvis, Shakespeare, fashion, and school. While attending Hood College and modeling in NYC, she met Stephen Babbitz on a blind date. They married on December 12, 1964. Initially living in the Robert Treat Apartments in Milford, the couple welcomed their two children Mara (Ken) and David (Eileen) into their lives. Eventually, they moved into the home they built in Orange, CT. It was in the house that she loved so much, that Susan devoted her life to raising her children, playing the piano, and maintained a magnificent greenhouse. During the 1980s she returned to school, studying music theory at Juilliard and began a second career as a piano teacher, which spanned decades and included hundreds of students. Over their 56 years together, Susan and Stephen enjoyed sailing, dining out, Long Wharf Theatre, summers in Montauk, and winters in Florida. More than anything, they cherished time with their grandchildren, Nicholas, Abigail, Adam, Hannah, and Zachary. Grandma performed for them often, things that she could recite from memory like the Preamble to the Constitution, Gettysburg Address, and her famous Cinderella and the Prince both backward and forward.Susan will be remembered as a good friend to many. She loved French, plants, animals, reading, dark chocolate, Coca-Cola, Thin Mints, and watching old movies. She had a wonderful sense of humor and paid attention to the details that made the world more beautiful.The family would like to thank the fantastic professionals of the MICU floor 9 and 10 at Yale New Haven Hospital, for the extraordinary care they took of us for 31 days as well as the fabulous team at Smilow Cancer Center, Orange Visiting Nurse Association and Drs. Hari Deshpande, Dieter Lindskog, James Clune, Edward Prior, Mark Altman, and Jeffrey Arons.Services are private. To best honor her life, do something kind today and think of how she would love it. Donations may be directed to the Music Fund at Congregation B'nai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Road in Woodbridge, CT. Funeral arrangements in care of the Robert E.Shure & Son Funeral Home.