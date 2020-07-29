1/1
Susan Blakeslee
1942 - 2020
Blakeslee, Susan
Susan J. Blakeslee of Guilford, CT and Port Charlotte, FL, died peacefully at home in Guilford on July 21, 2020 after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Susan was born in New Haven, CT on May 30, 1942 to Frank and Elsie Pieper. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick"Blakeslee. Susan was the proud mother of Jean (Sean) Blakeslee-Walsh of Guilford, Richard Blakeslee Jr. of North Haven, Nancy Catalano of Branford and Robert Blakeslee of West Haven. Grandmother of Susan (Francisco) Sanchez, Scott Bialczak Jr., James Blakeslee Jr., Madison Blakeslee, Carly Blakeslee and her precious great-granddaughter Penelope Grace Sanchez. Susan is also survived by her sisters Janet (Myron) Patrick of Madison and Barbara (Dan) Walding of Helotes, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son James and her favorite sister-in-law Patricia Purcell. Sue was raised in the Fair Haven section of New Haven where she attended St. Francis Grammar School. She was also a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She worked as a registered nurse for 52 years as an employee of Yale New Haven Hospital, Montowese Health and Rehabilitation Center, Director of Nurses at The Mary Wade Home, Talmadge Park, Glastonbury Health Care Center and ultimately retiring at the age of 73 from Branford Hills Health Care Center as evening supervisor. Susan loved her new home in sunny Florida. She enjoyed reading, shopping, playing Wordscapes, Jumble, Sudoku, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Susan especially loved jewelry making classes and luncheons with the girls at Kings Gate. A funeral mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Francis Church, 397 Ferry Street in New Haven on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 in the morning. Monsignor Gerard Schmitz, a childhood friend, will be the celebrant. The family would like to thank the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis School in New Haven.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Church
July 29, 2020
To the family of Susan Blakeslee you have my deepest sympathy. Sue was my supervisor at Branford Hills she was a beautiful person inside and out she will be deeply missed
Kathye Ferrebee
Coworker
