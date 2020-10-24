Levy, Susan Bonnie
Susan Bonnie Levy
of Meriden, CT, former longtime resident of New Haven, CT and Fort Lauderdale, FL, died unexpectedly due to complications from leukemia on October 21, 2020 at the age of 67. Beloved daughter of the late Jacob Levy and Frances Shapiro Levy, Sue is survived by her sister Helen Levy Butler, brother-in-law Charles Butler, nieces Amy Butler and Rebecca Butler, and nephew-in-law Ryan Akerley. She also leaves behind her beloved extended family and dear close friends.
Sue grew up in New Haven and graduated from Lee High School, class of 1971. She took courses in social work at Southern Connecticut State University. She was drawn to the ocean, and spent over a decade living in Florida, returning to Connecticut in 2006 to be closer to family. Sue had been employed at USI Insurance Services since 2012 as a Senior Benefits Specialist, after a dedicated career as an employee benefits and human resources professional.
Sue was a passionate advocate for all living beings. She practiced reiki and meditation, loved cats, gardening, angels, symbolism, folk music, and irises. She was constantly signing and harmonizing, and loved live concerts including Farm Aid and the Newport Folk Festival. Sue was also an adventurous chef who adored baking for her loved ones, and believed in food justice and supporting local farmers. Sue had a big personality and made a memorable impact on every life she touched. She was an advocate for giving gratitude, remembering to thank the universe for life's abundance and joy, and always striving toward a more just and peaceful world.
Due to corona virus restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Monday October 26 at 11am. After the burial, all are welcome to join a socially distanced, outdoor gathering at Sleeping Giant Pavilion (handicap accessible) to celebrate Susie's life. Masks will be required at all times when not eating or drinking, please.
Memorial donations may be made in Sue's honor to Our Companions Animal Rescue, (www.ourcompanions.org
), The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
), and Gather New Haven (gathernewhaven.org
). The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To view Funeral via Streaming, Sign an on line Registry book or to leave a message of condolence, Please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.