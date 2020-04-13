|
Bowden, Susan
Susan Barbara Bowden, 62, of East Haven, entered eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 while at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on June 8, 1957 to Frederick and Barbara (Lynch) Bowden of East Haven. She is survived by her parents, two daughters, Stephanie Golinski (Mike) of West Haven and Amanda Bowden of Bellport, NY, and four grandchildren, Isabella Pellegrino, Jacob Bowden, Ava Naclerio and Reuben Vasquez. She is also survived by her siblings, Peggy McLaughlin (Sean) of Branford, Stephen Bowden (Sue) of East Haven, Michael Bowden (Joyce) of East Haven and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog, "Cody."
Sue lived her entire life in East Haven. She graduated from East Haven High School in 1975 and continued her education at the University of Connecticut. She graduated with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1980. She interned at Metcalf's Drug Store in the center of East Haven and was employed there after graduation. She loved working with people and treated everyone as her friend or family member. When Metcalf's Drug Store closed, she went to work at Stop and Shop Pharmacy in East Haven.
Sue's family was her main source of happiness and joy. She liked nothing better than spending time with her grandchildren. The more time she spent with them, the happier she was. Her daughter and grandchildren spent countless hours with her daily. She also spent a lot of time with her many nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly.
Sue was very creative. She embroidered, knitted and crocheted. She crocheted many, many blankets for her family and friends. She also donated blankets and lap robes to the Branford Hospice, Yale New Haven Hospital and Rocky Hill Veterans Hospital. She knitted beautiful Christmas stockings for all the family members.
Sue loved to bake. At Christmas, she would always bake many cookies and breads for her friends at Metcalf's and Stop and Shop. She was also very generous and would help everyone she could.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. No flowers please, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Susan Bowden. Sue will be missed by all.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020