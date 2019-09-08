|
|
Braccidiferro, Susan
MERIDEN - Susan Braccidiferro, of Meriden, CT departed this life suddenly on August 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Braccidiferro. Susan was born in New Haven, CT on December 24, 1961 to the late James and Gail Purtell. A kind and joyous soul, she dedicated her life to helping people. She always thought of others first and was quick to lend a hand or a shoulder to cry on for anybody in need. Her selflessness and love of life are a few of the many reasons she will be dearly missed by her friends and family members. Susan is survived by her daughters: Jessica Slayton, Rebecca Braccidiferro and Kristine Braccidiferro and son Richard J. Braccidiferro. She also leaves behind brothers: Thomas Purtell, Steven Purtell, Jeff Purtell and sisters Tina and Tanya Purtell. In addition, she leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday evening, September 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 9, 2019