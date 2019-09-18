|
|
Buydos, Susan
Susan E. Buydos of Branford died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Buydos. Mrs. Buydos was born October 23, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of the late Gerald F. and Katherine Douglas Deer. She graduated from North-Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana and attended Butler University where she met her husband, Jim. She worked for Yale University for 42 years, starting her career in the office for Educating Women and also as an advisor in the Career Services office. She retired in 2015 as the Assistant Director/Advisor of Foreign Students and Scholars. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Christopher (Jill) Buydos of Old Lyme, and Michael (Megan Leahey) Buydos of Branford; her grandchildren, Trevor Buydos, Ryan, Conor and Jack Francis; and her brother David Deer and his wife Elisa Deer, along with their children Alice and Aaron Deer. Susan loved gardening, crafting and spending time with her family. Here favorite hobby was counted cross-stitch as well as collecting hand woven baskets. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed traveling and researching historic places as they related to both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.
A memorial service will be held on October 26th from 1-4 pm at the home of the Buydos family in Branford, CT. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make donations in her name to the Branford Compassion Club. www.branfordcompassionclub.org contact [email protected]
For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019