Shanley, Susan C.
Susan C. (Alpert) Shanley, of Hamden, died September 28, 2019 after a long illness. Sue passed peacefully with her family by her side. Sue was born in Virginia, Minnesota on July 25, 1955 and grew up in the New Haven/Woodbridge area. She graduated from American University in 1978 with a business degree. Prior to her retirement in 2015 she worked as a real estate appraiser, earning the SRA designation from the Appraisal Institute. Sue enjoyed her creative hobbies of painting, piano, writing and knitting and had recently begun her long-planned book. Sue is survived by her husband John and daughter Erin, who will miss her dearly. To honor her lifelong love of the water, her ashes will be scattered in Long Island Sound in a private ceremony. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the CT Humane Society.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019