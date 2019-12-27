|
Baldwin, Susan Collins
Susan C. Baldwin, 90, of Woodbridge died Monday, December 23, 2019. Sue passed peacefully in her sleep at home while being cared for by family and hospice. She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm W. Baldwin and sister, Jane McKee.
In her lifetime, she managed many businesses: Homewood Acres Golf Course, Baldwin Truck Leasing, Hillside Motor Lines, Liquid Haulers and Petroleum Products. In addition, Sue was the secretary for Milford Side Burial Ground Association for over six decades. She was active with the Woodbridge Republican Town Committee and the Woodbridge Historical Society. For many years she was also a Justice of the Peace. She was a member of the Woodbridge Bi-Centennial committee and The First Church of Christ, Woodbridge.
She is survived by her three children: Malcolm Baldwin, Jr (Shirley Flesher), Thomas Baldwin (Susan), and Cynthia Baldwin (Daniel McKee); six grandchildren: Malcolm Baldwin III, Michele Yeager, Lindsey Ragan (Mark), Melanie Rish (Chris), Joseph Pollaro, Jaime Warf (Richard); step-grandson, Quahanna McLemore; nine great-grandchildren: Mason, Abby, Tierney, Thomas, Aerilyn, Parker, Madison, Michael and Ranger.
A Baldwin memorial-of-life driveway day will be held in April of 2020. Contributions can be made to The First Church of Christ, Woodbridge.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019