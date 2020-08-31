Schultz, Susan D.
Schultz, Susan "Sue" (Dunham), age 72, of Branford, CT, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She was recently diagnosed with advanced stage cancer. Sue was born in Hartford, CT, grew up in Wallingford, CT, and spent most of her life in Branford, CT where she raised her family. Sue was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Elaine Dunham of Wallingford, CT. She worked in advertising at a local radio station for many years among other pursuits. She was a talented seamstress, knitter, and baker; her grandsons loved her homemade cinnamon buns. She enjoyed chatting with friends and neighbors, walking by the harbor, and spending hours reading on her porch. She volunteered at the Sliney School and the Branford Book Fair. She is survived by her son, Michael Schultz and his partner Suzzunne DeCruz of North Branford, CT; her daughter, Kimberly (Schultz) Marchillo and her husband Stephen Marchillo of West Suffield, CT; and her beloved grandsons, Gregory Schultz, Matthew Schultz and Brody Marchillo. Sue's family is thankful to her friends and neighbors for their loving support and generosity.
Visitation will be at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home in Branford, CT on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, CT or Connecticut Hospice. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
