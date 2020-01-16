|
Gutosky, Susan
Susan (Mezzatesta) Gutosky, peacefully entered into eternal rest on her 102nd birthday, January 15, 2020, at Shelton Lakes/Apple Rehab. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gutosky. Mrs. Gutosky was born in Ansonia on January 15, 1918, daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Tumminelli Mezzatesta. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as an inspector at the former Peter Paul Cadbury Candy in Naugatuck for fifty years, until her retirement in 1980. Sue was a devoted communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia where she was a member of St. Ann's Society and the Rosary Guild. She also played in the women's bocce league and was a member of the Ansonia Senior Center. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Susan Zitnay (David) of Derby, cherished grandson, Michael "Mickey" Mascendaro of Orange and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Salvatore and Angelo Mezzatesta and sisters, Bessie Frattalone, Lillian Culmo, Michelina DiBona, Rose Severino and Josephine Sokol. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Susan received at Shelton Lakes and a special thanks to Pam who has been a faithful and supportive friend to Grandma Sue. Visiting hours will be held on Friday (TODAY) January 17, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Saturday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory may be made to at or at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020