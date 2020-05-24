Horelick, Susan
Susan M. Horelick, age 71, of Seymour, the beloved wife of the late Nicholas H. Horelick, Sr., entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Derby on September 5, 1948, loving daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary Frolish Cannata. Sue was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Seymour and was a 37 year employee and most recently Branch Manager for the former Naugatuck Valley Savings and Loan. After her retirement, she worked at Allen's Plumbing Supply of Seymour for several years. Sue was a member and former treasurer of the Seymour-Oxford Rotary Club and exemplified the Rotary International motto of "Service above Self" by being awarded a Paul Harris Fellow in 2016 for her tireless energy giving back to the community that she loved. She served on the Board of Directors of SONNCA, Inc. and was a board member of the Seymour Housing Authority. Sue also was a poll worker for many years in the city of Ansonia, where she had graduated high school in 1966. She was a warm and very caring person who could always put a smile on your face. Most of all, Sue loved to spend time with her family and many friends. She will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
Her family includes her loving daughter Lisa Horelick (Tony Mei) of North Haven, her loving son Nicholas H. Horelick, Jr. of Seymour, her cherished granddaughter Dakota Rose Horelick, her caring cousin Paula Somo of Beacon Falls, her devoted sister in law Elise Casalan of Naugatuck and many loving cousins and nieces.
A private interment will be held at the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour with Father Thomas Cieslikowski, of the Church of the Good Shepherd officiating. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 restraints, this is a drive through only procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Sue's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Seymour-Oxford Rotary Club, both through the funeral home.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2020.