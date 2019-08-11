|
Jacobs, Susan
Susan Jacobs, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. She was the devoted wife of Robert Jacobs for 53 years. She was born June 13, 1946 in New Haven, CT to the late Dorothy and Benjamin Alter. Susan and Robert moved from CT to Lakeland Florida in August, 2012 to enjoy their retirement. Susan truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, watching the UConn Huskies Ladies basketball and spending time with her dog Bella. Family was most important to her and she was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was a fighter as she battled her illness fiercely for months. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Anne Jacobs; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and John Cervero, sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Aaron Teitelman; grandchildren Benjamin Jacobs, Rachel Jacobs, Jared Cervero, Sydney Cervero and Allyssa Cervero and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Susan touched are invited to the graveside service at B'nai Jacobs cemetery on Wed., Aug. 14th. Funeral services will be held at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, on WEDNESDAY morning August 14, at 10:30 a.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Susan's' honor. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019