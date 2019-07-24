Services Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton , CT 06484 203-924-6800 Resources More Obituaries for Susan Coyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Lou Massey LeDonne Coyle

Susan Lou Massey LeDonne Coyle, age 76, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019. Sue was born on June 17, 1943, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late James V. Massey, Jr. and Florence (DelVecchio) Massey. Susan was a distinguished graduate of Notre Dame High School, class of '61, and attended the University of Bridgeport. From the time Sue was 16 years old she loved to work and was successful at every business she touched. Starting out as a sales clerk at Georgettes, and rapidly rising to manager, being a copper party lady at night and becoming district manager, until she finally found her true business love of being a Realtor in 1973. In 1985, Sue teamed up with Linda Schauwecker to open Real Estate Two which has remained a successful and thriving business to this day. Volunteering and community involvement was always a passion for Sue and her enthusiasm for various projects was infectious and a valued beacon of the community. Some projects included being a co-founder of the in Shelton and running it for 9 years, co-chair for the Campaign for Griffin Hospital Breast Wellness Center which grew into The Valley Goes Pink annual fundraiser, she was a past president and remained as a director on the Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors for 12 years and led the move and design of its current location in Trumbull. Sue also worked on the board of the local MLS services for 21 years. Sue loved being involved in Center Stage and helped develop it as a great cultural asset for the town of Shelton. Susan was the recipient of countless awards for her community service including awards from The , Town of Shelton, Valley United Way, Junior Achievement, Shelton Exchange Club, Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Bridgeport Board of Realtors and several others. Susan's ability to have an active personal, business, and volunteer life attests to her endless energy. Sue packed every day and managed to entertain generously at her home. Sunday dinner with her family was a much valued weekly event. Susan's personal talents included gourmet cooking, knitting, and helping counsel anyone who asked for her help and advice. She did not sleep much! Sue was a worldwide traveler, loved the theater, fine dining, dancing, and trips to the casino, but her greatest joy was the role of being mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and wife extraordinaire. She held her family close and was generous to a fault. Susan Lou leaves a legacy of giving and loving people who will continue in her memory. Susan is survived by her husband, Frank Coyle, daughter, Jodi LeDonne Dawley (Matthew), daughter, Lori LeDonne, sister Karen Berwick (Mary Schneider), sister Paula DeStefano (Richard), brother, Daniel Massey (Judith), daughter-in-law Dorothy Schuerich (Jason), stepson, Brian Coyle (Karen), stepdaughter, Shawna Coyle, 12 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a battery of wonderful life long friends and caregivers. She was predeceased by her son, James J. LeDonne and her twin brother Jay Massey. On Saturday, July 27, 2019, family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton has been entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center Stage Theater, 54 Grove St., Shelton, CT 06484 or The Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418. Offer online condolences to her family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries