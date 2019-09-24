|
Battista, Susan M.
Susan M. Goldsmith Battista, age 57, of West Haven passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at her home. Sue was the beloved wife of 34 years to Steven Battista. She was born on January 25, 1962 in New Haven, CT to the late Kenneth Goldsmith. Sue became self-employed right after her graduation from Platt Tech and worked as a hairstylist until a month ago. She had a passion for gardening, flowers and bees. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and loved gathering with friends and family at picnics and for Christmas. She was a loving and kind person who loved her family, friends and pets with all her heart. She had a "Live Life to the Fullest" personality. Besides her husband, she leaves behind her four sons, Steven of Hamden, Michael (Marina) of PA, Robert of Ansonia, Joseph of West Haven, daughter Tina, five grandchildren, and her brother Steve Goldsmith of NC. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019