Susan McVety
1948 - 2020
McVety, Susan
Susan Edwards McVety, 72, of West Haven, beloved wife of 45 years to Joseph McVety Sr., passed away on May 7, 2020 after a long illness at RegalCare of West Haven. Loving mother of Cindy (Steve) Giacci of Virginia Beach, VA and Joseph McVety Jr. of East Haven. Grandmother of Lauren Giacci. Sister of Sandra (James) Liberty, James (Leila) Edwards, and Craig Edwards, all of West Haven; Howard Edwards of Maine; Neil Edwards of Hamden; and the late Deborah and Darlene Edwards. Susan was born in New Haven on January 10, 1948, daughter of the late Howard and Frieda Pelletier Edwards. Susan is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She loved to play bingo and was an animal lover.
Services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven. Sign Susan's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
