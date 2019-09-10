Home

Susan Shapiro, 81, a lifelong resident of New Haven died on September 1, 2019. Susan was born in New Haven in 1938 and attended both Sheridan Middle School and Hillhouse High School before attending Tufts University. She worked in early childhood development and spent her entire professional life at Gan Hayeled Nursery School in Woodbridge, CT, first as a teacher and thereafter as Director. She educated hundreds of children, some of whom then sent their own children to Gan Hayeled. Predeceased by her husband Jack, Susan is survived by her three children, Michael, Jonathan and Ellen, as well as her beloved grandson PJ. Susan's life was celebrated on September 3, 2019 and she was buried at Bnai Jacob Cemetery on that same date. Donations in her memory can be made to New Haven Reads (Newhavenreads.org) and Hospice (hospice.com).
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019
